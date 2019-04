Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Crews in St. Thomas Township are dealing with considerable damage from a likely tornado Friday evening.

Damage included collapsed buildings and multiple downed power lines. A viewer even submitted a video that showed a possible tornado touching down along Lincoln Highway between St. Thomas Township and Chambersburg.

The highway is expected to be closed between 10 and 24 hours, according to officials.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.