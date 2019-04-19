Derry Township police seek to identify suspected sunglasses thieves

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Derry Township Police are seeking help in identifying two subjects accused of using a stolen credit card to steal $1,000 worth of sunglasses from Tanger Outlets earlier this month.

According to police, the first subject is a black man in his early 30s, wearing a black hat, gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, and black shoes. The second subject is a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and dark sunglasses. The second man walked with a limp and had a cane, police say.

Anyone with information about the subjects is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.

