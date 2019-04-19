× Eagles, Steelers featured in FOX’s 2019 ‘Thursday Night Football’ slate

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers will both be part of FOX Sports’ Thursday Night Football lineup in the 2019 season, the network announced Friday during the release of its coverage schedule for the upcoming season.

The Eagles will play in FOX’s first Thursday night game on Sept. 26, when the visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Philly will also play in one of FOX’s “America’s Game of the Week” Sunday games, when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

The Steelers will play a Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and will be in an “America’s Game of the Week” Sunday game when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

FOX will also feature playoff matchups in the NFC Wildcard, Divisonal, and Championship rounds, and will broadcast Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 20, 2020 in Miami.

FOX’s NFL coverage kicks off with an “America’s Game of the Week” matchup in between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Week 1.

FOX Sports’ 2019 NFL schedule includes 110 total regular-season games — more than any other network. FOX’s presentation of THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL from Weeks 4-15 (excluding Thanksgiving night), is simulcast on NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video and distributed in Spanish on FOX Deportes. NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video simulcasts are subject to change.

FOX’s strong 2019 regular season schedule features 37 divisional matchups – 10 from the NFC East, nine from the NFC West, eight from the NFC North, seven from the NFC South and one game each from the AFC North, South and West.

“America’s Game of the Week” is highlighted by a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game as the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Week 2.

Additional “America’s Game of the Week” matchups include:

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Week 5)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (Week 7)

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 10)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (Week 12)

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (Week 17)

Additional Thursday Night Football matchups include:

New York Giants at New England Patriots (Week 6)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (Week 7)

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (Week 14)

FOX’s NFL Thanksgiving Day coverage features a historic NFC North matchup as the Chicago Bears battle the Detroit Lions at Ford Field from Detroit.