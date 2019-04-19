× Lancaster man accused of resisting arrest

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police say a 40-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with resisting arrest after an incident Monday night on the 100 block of Jennings Drive in Lancaster Township.

Noel Lee Coward Jr. is accused of refusing an officer’s directive to place his hands behind his back as he was being arrested on an outstanding warrant at about 10:16 p.m., police say. Coward allegedly pulled away and wrestled with police for about four minutes before he was subdued and taken into custody.

He was turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant and a criminal complaint was filed on the resisting arrest charge, police say.