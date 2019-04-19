Lancaster man accused of stealing pension check, forgery

Posted 11:14 AM, April 19, 2019, by

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a 62-year-old Lancaster man accused of cashing a stolen pension check worth $887, Manheim Township Police say.

Benjamin Charles Duke is charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking, according to police. He is accused of stealing the check, forging the victim’s name, and cashing it at an ATM at the PNC Bank on the 100 block of North Pointe Boulevard on Jan. 31, police say.

Duke is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.