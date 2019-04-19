× Lancaster man accused of stealing pension check, forgery

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a 62-year-old Lancaster man accused of cashing a stolen pension check worth $887, Manheim Township Police say.

Benjamin Charles Duke is charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking, according to police. He is accused of stealing the check, forging the victim’s name, and cashing it at an ATM at the PNC Bank on the 100 block of North Pointe Boulevard on Jan. 31, police say.

Duke is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.