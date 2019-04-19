Lancaster Township woman accused of biting victim during domestic dispute

Posted 11:01 AM, April 19, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with simple assault after police say she bit someone during a domestic dispute Wednesday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Katrina Doris Card, of the 1900 block of Edington Place in Lancaster Township, is accused of repeatedly biting the victim on the wrist, arms, and back, causing swelling and bleeding, police say.

She was arrested and arraigned on the charge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.