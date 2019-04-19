× Lancaster Township woman accused of biting victim during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with simple assault after police say she bit someone during a domestic dispute Wednesday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Katrina Doris Card, of the 1900 block of Edington Place in Lancaster Township, is accused of repeatedly biting the victim on the wrist, arms, and back, causing swelling and bleeding, police say.

She was arrested and arraigned on the charge.