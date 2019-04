× Lancaster woman accused of retail theft

LANCASTER — A 37-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing a shirt from a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Christy R. Morton was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. after police say she took the shirt, valued at $12.99, from the pharmacy location in the Manor Shopping Center on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike.

She was taken to Central Arraignment after processing.