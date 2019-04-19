Man allegedly assaults woman in Harrisburg over $30

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman over $30.

Jerome Smith, 49, is facing resisting arrest and simple assault charges for the incident.

On April 16 around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Water Street in Harrisburg for a reported incident between a man and a woman.

Upon arrival, police located both the victim and Smith outside.

The victim told police that Smith had struck her on the side of head after accusing her of taking his $30.

While police attempted to take Smith into custody, he was non-compliant, and was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police also found $30 in Smith’s clothing.

He was taken to Central Booking for arraignment.

