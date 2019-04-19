× Man facing charges after attempting to flee traffic stop while DUI in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee police after a traffic stop.

Stephen Heckwine, 45, is facing DUI and fleeing and eluding police, among other related charges.

On April 17 around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver swerving on the roadway.

That driver, later identified as Heckwine, pulled into a business parking lot along the 700 block of E. High St in Carlisle.

A traffic stop was initiated but Heckwine fled in his vehicle, continuing to drive through the parking lot.

Heckwine proceeded to travel through a bank drive thru, and struck an occupied police vehicle.

He was apprehended and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Heckwine was transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment, and he will now face charges.