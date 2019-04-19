× Missy Elliott teases finishing a ‘big project’

2019 might be the year we hear new music from Missy Elliott.

The hip-hop icon teased to her followers that she recently finished work on a “big project.” She posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to the song “Keep On Moving” by Soul II Soul.

“I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish,” Elliott said Wednesday.

Elliott said this project has been a long time in the making.

“Thank God I just finished a big project today & it has been a very intense no sleep 5 weeks working on this since last year,” she wrote on Twitter. “I been sick on and off from weather change and this pollen has been kicking my a– but it will be all worth it! Im EXCITED.”

The rapper’s last full album was “The Cookbook” in 2005. Fans are more than ready to learn what the “Work It” star has in store for them. She reminded many of us at the Super Bowl in 2015, that she can still “flip it and reverse it.”

Elliott, 47, made history earlier this year when she became the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.