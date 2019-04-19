× Mountville man facing charges after pointing AK-47 at people during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed an AK-47 at two people during an argument.

Ngon Duong, 67, is facing simple assault and reckless endangerment for his role in the incident.

On April 4 around 11:15 p.m., Duong was engaged in an argument with two people at a home in the 400 block of East Roseville Road.

During the argument, Duong allegedly retrieved an AK-47 rifle, and pointed it at both victims while charging the weapon.

Now, he is facing charges.