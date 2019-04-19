Olivia’s prepares Boardwalk Salmon BLT Panini w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Yukon Gold Potato Salad

Posted 9:11 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, April 19, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Boardwalk Salmon BLT Panini w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Yukon Gold Potato Salad!

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Boardwalk Shrimp & Yukon Salad

2lbs Yukon Golds - blanched to fork tender & chilled
1/2 cup green peppers - finely chopped
1/2 cup carrots - finely chopped
1/4 cup celery - finely chopped
1/2 lb Jumbo Shrimp - steamed, cleaned, & chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 tbsp mustard
1 tbsp brown sugar
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 tsp old bay
1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

Boardwalk Salmon BLT Panini

Toss all ingredients together in mixing bowl.  If you can resist, allow to set 1-2 hours on the refrigerator, then toss again to blend flavors.  Enjoy!

 

