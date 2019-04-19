× PennDOT to repair and resurface Sections of U.S. 30 and Baltimore Street in the Gettysburg Area

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Monday, April 22, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface two roads in Adams County: a 1.24-mile section of U.S. 30 east of Gettysburg Borough from the bridge over Rock Creek to just east of Camp Letterman Drive in Straban Township; and a .44-mile section of Baltimore Street from the intersection with Steinwehr Avenue to Lincoln Square in Gettysburg Borough.

The $1,702,799 contract was awarded on March 12, 2019, to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes clearing drainage pipe, installation of bicycle safe inlets, roadway base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-September 2019.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on U.S. 30 any day between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM, or between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. During working hours, motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct drainage and base repair work then remove the top layer of asphalt. Eventually crews may schedule nighttime operations between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM, to conduct paving operations later this year.

Sections of U.S. 30 average more than 17,300 vehicles traveled daily. Baltimore Street averages more than 13,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

