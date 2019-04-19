Police: 2 vehicles involved in shootout on East Market Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two vehicles were involved in a shootout Friday afternoon on East Market Street, according to Springettsbury Township Police.
Police say two dark-colored sedans were heading eastbound near Village Green Shopping Center when they exchanged gunfire. The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m.
Multiple cars parked in the shopping center were struck, police add. Numerous shell casings were found.
Police note that to their knowledge, no one was injured.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.