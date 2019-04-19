Police: 2 vehicles involved in shootout on East Market Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two vehicles were involved in a shootout Friday afternoon on East Market Street, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Police say two dark-colored sedans were heading eastbound near Village Green Shopping Center when they exchanged gunfire. The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m.

Multiple cars parked in the shopping center were struck, police add. Numerous shell casings were found.

Police note that to their knowledge, no one was injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

