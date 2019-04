× Police incident closed down South Cedar Street in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of South Cedar Street in Lititz was closed down Friday evening.

Police said they were called to a home around 6:40 p.m. for a disturbance and that the individual may be possibly armed. The immediate area was closed down.

The individual surrendered peacefully to police and was taken to an area hospital.

Police note that no criminal charges are being filed as a result of the incident.