Police: Lancaster man flipped over mattress while woman was lying on it

LANCASTER — Police have charged a Lancaster man with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly injured a woman during a domestic dispute Wednesday.

Robert Lee Parker, 52, of the 1200 block of East Orange Street, was arrested around 1:21 a.m. after Lancaster Police say he flipped over a mattress the victim was lying on, causing her to fall off and hit her head. The woman suffered a cut above her eyebrow, police say.

Parker was also yelling and making unreasonable noise, and continued to do so after being ordered by police to stop, police say.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.