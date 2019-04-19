× Police: Lebanon man urinated on counter at Lancaster Sheetz store

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 27-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with indecent exposure and public drunkenness after police say he urinated on the counter of a Manheim Township convenience store on St. Patrick’s Day.

Benito Israel Santiago was charged around 5 a.m., after an employee at a Sheetz store on the 1600 block of Oregon Pike reported the incident, according to Manheim Township Police. The employee reported Santiago walked behind the counter, removed his penis, and urinated on the food processing area of the store.

Santiago was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police say.