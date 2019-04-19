× Police searching for man who fled traffic stop, led authorities on chase in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching man is facing charges after fleeing police during a traffic stop.

Christopher Beaver, 43, is facing fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving, among other related charges.

On April 3 around 11:00 a.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Beaver.

Police had previous knowledge of Beaver, and he was identified as the sole driver of the vehicle, when he chose to flee.

Beaver led an officer on a high speed chase through the East Pennsboro Township area before bailing out of his vehicle and fleeing into a residence.

Then, Beaver fled on foot in an unknown direction before officers could secure the residence.

Anyone who knows the current location of Christopher Beaver is to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.