Police searching for suspect from armed robbery in Highspire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect from an armed robbery.

On March 19 around noon, an employee of Smith’s Gas Mart, in the 600 block of Second Street in Highspire, called 911 to report an armed robbery at the store.

According to the employee, the suspect followed a clerk into the store, and pushed him behind the counter.

Then, the suspect allegedly ordered the clerk to open the cash register, and proceeded to take money.

Finally, the suspect ran out of the back of the store towards Logan Street.

The suspect is described as a black man that stood between 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall.

He was wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt that was turned inside out.

The suspect was also wearing black jeans, tan Timberland boots, and red & white baseball batting gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highspire Borough police department at 717-939-9867 or 717-558-6900.