Police seek information in regards to shooting along East Market Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Springettsbury Township Police are seeking information in regards to a shooting Friday afternoon on East Market Street.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. when two dark-colored sedans were stopped in traffic on the eastbound lanes near Village Green Shopping Center.

Police say a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and shorts exited one of the sedan's and shot at the second sedan. The subjects fled the area prior to officers' arrival.

Two vehicles parked in the shopping center were struck, according to police. Numerous shell casings were found.

Police note that to their knowledge, no one was injured.

Anyone with information should the police department at 717-757-3525.

