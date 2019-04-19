× Power throughout majority of York County has been restored

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Power throughout the majority of the county has been restored.

Previous: Almost 13,000 customers are without power in York County, according to Met-Ed’s outage map.

Twenty-six townships and boroughs throughout the county are effected, including Chanceford Township, Red Lion, and Windsor Township, which have more than 2,000 customers each without power.

Estimated times of power restoration are between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.