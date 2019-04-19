× Redskins sign DE Matt Ioannidis to three-year extension

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have elected to keep a key member of the team’s defensive line in town for the foreseeable future.

The team has agreed to a three-year contract extension with DE Matt Ioannidis.

Ioannidis, 25, has spent his entire three-year career with the Redskins.

In 2018, he appeared in 14 games for the second straight season, and put up a career-high 7.5 sacks while serving as a rotational defensive lineman.

Now, Washington will hope that his game will continue to grow and that his role becomes solidified in the team’s defensive line rotation for years to come.