Redskins sign DE Matt Ioannidis to three-year extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis #98 of the Washington Redskins in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 28, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have elected to keep a key member of the team’s defensive line in town for the foreseeable future.

The team has agreed to a three-year contract extension with DE Matt Ioannidis.

Ioannidis, 25, has spent his entire three-year career with the Redskins.

In 2018, he appeared in 14 games for the second straight season, and put up a career-high 7.5 sacks while serving as a rotational defensive lineman.

Now, Washington will hope that his game will continue to grow and that his role becomes solidified in the team’s defensive line rotation for years to come.

