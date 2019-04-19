× Sheetz is voted one of the top 10 ‘Best Regional Fast Food’ winners in USA Today readers’ choice poll

Sheetz convenience stores is included among the top 10 in the “Best Regional Fast Food” category in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the company announced Friday.

Chosen by a panel of experts and then voted on by readers, the 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Regional Fast Food includes the best fast food that “should be nationwide” but is only available in a specific state or surrounding region, Sheetz said.

The full list of winners is:

Habit Burger Pal’s Sudden Service Whataburger Sheetz In-N-Out Burger Quaker Steak & Lube Cook Out Krystal Culver’s Biscuitville

“First and foremost, thank you to our loyal fans and Sheetz freakz who voted us one of the best regional fast food chains in America,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “Our goal is to give customers what they want, how they want it and when they want it, which is why we have an expansive menu of great-tasting, Made-to-Order® food and awesome specialty coffee drinks.”

Sheetz’s menu includes breakfast all day, subz, sandwiches, wrapz, saladz, burgerz, hotdogz, pizza, Mexican American, coffee, cold brew, smoothies, milkshakes and much more, all available 24/7/365 through Sheetz’s unique touch-screen ordering system and directed by a team of classically trained chefs.

The only convenience store to be named “Best Regional Fast Food” by USA TODAY’s 10 Best, Sheetz provides customers the ultimate one-stop-shop, a place where they can refuel their cars and refresh their bodies for whatever lies ahead.