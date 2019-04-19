× State PUC concludes there was no pipeline leak in Berks County in March

BERKS COUNTY — After an investigation, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission’s Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement concluded there is no evidence of a pipeline leak in Berks County, the commission said Friday.

Safety engineers from I&E were initially mobilized on March 17 to investigate a strong gasoline odor in South Heidelberg Township. That location is along the right-of-way of Sunoco pipeline line No. 12001, used to transport petroleum products from a terminal near Reading to points in northern Pennsylvania and New York state.

While I&E discovered no evidence of a recent pipeline leak, the bureau remains in communication with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the results of soil testing at the site.