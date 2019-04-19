State PUC concludes there was no pipeline leak in Berks County in March

Posted 11:31 AM, April 19, 2019, by

BERKS COUNTY — After an investigation, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission’s Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement concluded there is no evidence of a pipeline leak in Berks County, the commission said Friday.

Safety engineers from I&E were initially mobilized on March 17 to investigate a strong gasoline odor in South Heidelberg Township. That location is along the right-of-way of Sunoco pipeline line No. 12001, used to transport petroleum products from a terminal near Reading to points in northern Pennsylvania and New York state.

While I&E discovered no evidence of a recent pipeline leak, the bureau remains in communication with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the results of soil testing at the site.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.