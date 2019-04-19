× Sunoco issued notice to PA Public Utility Commission of its intent to restart Mariner East 1 pipeline

HARRISBURG — Sunoco Pipeline LP issued a notice to the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement — the independent investigation and enforcement bureau of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission — Friday of its intent to restart the Mariner East 1 pipeline.

The pipeline has been out of service since January 20, when a “sinkhole” that exposed a small segment of the pipeline along Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township, Chester County was observed. Since then, engineers have monitored the stabilization and remediation efforts undertaken by Sunoco.

Engineers will be monitoring Sunoco’s startup procedures on April 22.

Enhanced safety measures will be taken by Sunoco. They include:

I&E and Sunoco have agreed upon a plan to further remediate the Lisa Drive area surrounding ME1. The site remediation plan will contain a going-forward approach based on all data collected to date. The site remediation plan will also consider the impact of the planned or anticipated open trench excavation of the 20-inch Mariner East 2 line, and the plan will be submitted to I&E for review by I&E’s consultants.

SPLP will commit personnel to walk the Lisa Drive section of ME1 daily, except where inclement weather would put personnel in danger, until the grouting along ME1 is complete. SPLP will further provide I&E with summary reports describing the observations recorded during each visual inspection.

Sunoco will perform geophysical tests in the right-of-way area behind Lisa Drive every six months for two years, and report the findings to I&E.

SPLP will maintain the existing top-of-pipe elevation survey locations and strain gauges on this section of ME1 and will continuously monitor strain gauge data in its control room that is staffed 24/7, and routinely provide reports to I&E.

I&E also noted the following regarding the ongoing safety monitoring of the Mariner East pipelines: