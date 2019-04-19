Target Recalls Wooden Toy Vehicles Due to Choking Hazard

Target is recalling about 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because the wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children
This recall includes the Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:
|Caboose
|89304
|234-18-0100
|765940893043
|Santa in Sleigh
|89297
|234-18-0100
|765940892978
|Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck
|89298
|234-18-0100
|765940892985
|Train
|89301
|234-18-0100
|765940893012
|Police Car
|89303
|234-18-0100
|765940893036
|Firetruck
|89302
|234-18-0100
|765940893029
|Taxi
|89300
|234-18-0100
|765940893005
|Digger
|89299
|234-18-0100
|765940892992
|Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment
|NA
|234-20-0189
|765940893159
Photo Gallery
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund. The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $1 for individual vehicles and for about $8 for the 8-pack. They were made in China.