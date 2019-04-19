Target Recalls Wooden Toy Vehicles Due to Choking Hazard

Posted 11:56 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, April 19, 2019

Target is recalling about 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because the wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children

This recall includes the Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online.  The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:

Caboose 89304 234-18-0100 765940893043
Santa in Sleigh 89297 234-18-0100 765940892978
Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck 89298 234-18-0100 765940892985
Train 89301 234-18-0100 765940893012
Police Car 89303 234-18-0100 765940893036
Firetruck 89302 234-18-0100 765940893029
Taxi 89300 234-18-0100 765940893005
Digger 89299 234-18-0100 765940892992
Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment NA 234-20-0189 765940893159

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund. The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $1 for individual vehicles and for about $8 for the 8-pack. They were made in China.

