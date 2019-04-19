× Tuff Smoke-Less Grills recalled due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Tekno Products has issued a recall for the Tuff Smoke-Less Grill, a portable electric grill intended for use indoors. Tuff Smoke-Less Grill and TEK513 are printed on a label located underneath the handle. ekno Products has received 12 reports of the grill overheating, including five reports of fire resulting in property damage and a report of a minor burn injury.

The grills were sold at Big R Stores, Cava TV Products, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ocean State Job Lot, Bargain Playtime and Gabe’s stores from October 2018 through February 2019 for about $50. They were made in China.