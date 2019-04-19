× Update: Tornado Warning issued for southeastern Franklin County has been canceled

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: A Tornado warning issued for southeastern Franklin County has been canceled.

Previous: A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern Franklin County until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The National Weather Service issued the following:

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Waynesboro, Wayne Heights and Rouzerville around 830 PM EDT.

Mont Alto, Fayetteville and Guilford around 840 PM EDT.

Shippensburg and Scotland around 850 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Quincy and Penn State Mont Alto. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 15 to 25.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.