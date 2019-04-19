Urban Churn opens new Harrisburg location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- The popular ice cream destination location at Broad Street Market is opening a new location in Harrisburg.

Starting Friday, fans of Urban Churn will be able to purchase their traditionally churned desserts at their location on North 3rd Street.

Urban Churn uses real and local ingredients to make their small batch flavors.

To help celebrate the season, Urban Churn is selling Peanut Butter and Coconut Easter Egg ice cream. You can buy the Easter inspired flavors in single-serve or pints to-go.

The Urban Churn location inside of Broad Street Market will remain open.

The new location at 1004 North 3rd Street will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Hours of operation are:

Wednesday: 11:30 am – 7:30 pm

Thursday: 11:30 am – 7:30 pm

Friday: 11:30am – 8:30 pm

Saturday: 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm