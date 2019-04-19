Warm and muggy with flash flooding possible Friday, then a few showers through the Easter holiday weekend

WARMER WITH STORM CHANCES & FLOODING POTENTIAL: An approaching cold front brings showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Friday, and areas of flash flooding are a concern. Conditions are quiet to start, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s, making for a much warmer start to the day. It’s a breezy start too, and the winds stay breezy as the day continues. Conditions are dry for most through midday, but showers and thunderstorms form fast through the early afternoon. There is a severe weather threat, with heavy downpours that can lead to flooding and damaging winds as the primary threats. There is a small hail threat. Areas of flash flooding are possible, with 1 to 2” of rainfall possible in a short amount of time in some spots. Heavy showers and storms continue through the night, but they should slowly fade late. Expect overnight lows in the 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The shower chances continue through the Easter holiday weekend, but there should also be dry time as well. An area of low pressure associated with the cold front slowly drifts nearby, and this keep those shower chances in place. The chance for a few showers lingers through Saturday morning. However, there should also be more dry time and some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Easter Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures continue to lower, with afternoon highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions start to turn around on Monday. There’s a fair amount of sunshine, but it mixes with clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much of the day is dry, but a couple showers cannot be entirely ruled out. An approaching warm front brings a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The shower and thunderstorm threat should be later during the day. Temperatures are much warmer, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday looks much drier. There’s a small chance for a light shower or two. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are near 70 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Easter Weekend!