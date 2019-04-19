× Wizards’ C Dwight Howard opts into contract for ’19-’20 season

WASHINGTON– A big man will return to the Wizards’ lineup next season.

C Dwight Howard has opted in to his player option for the 2019-2020 season, to remain in Washington.

Howard, 33, signed a two-year deal with the Wizards last off season.

However, his first year in Washington didn’t go as planned, as Howard appeared in only nine games before being sidelined with a back injury for the rest of the season.

In those nine contests, Howard averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Now, the Wizards will hope Howard can be on the court for many more games than he was this past season.