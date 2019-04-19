× York man arrested after month-long investigation into alleged drug dealing

YORK — A 40-year-old York man is facing drug and firearms charges after members of the York County Drug Task Force and York City Police concluded a one-month investigation into drug trafficking between York and New York City.

Luis Gamboa, of the first block of North Pine Street, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He is accused of selling cocaine to undercover detectives at his home during the investigation, according to York County District Attorney David Sunday. Over the course of their investigation, police determined Gamboa was taking a train from Lancaster to New York and back to acquire and sell his cocaine.

Police arrested Gamboa and searched his home Wednesday afternoon. They discovered approximately 175 grams of cocaine, a handgun that had been reported stolen, and $2,700 cash, according to Sunday’s office. Due to prior criminal offenses, Gamboa is not permitted to possess a firearm, Sunday said.

Gamboa was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Persons Not to Possess a Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property. Gamboa was taken to York County Prison.

Sunday again warned drug dealers and those persons who illegally possess firearms that York County law enforcement will continue to pursue persons who distribute illegal and harmful drugs as well as persons who illegally possess firearms.

“York County continues to deal with the effects of illegal drugs as well as the violence that illegal firearms bring,” he said. “We will make every effort possible to fight these activities and protect our citizens.”