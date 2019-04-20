Central Pennsylvania libraries launch program to feed children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - On Friday, Libraries in Central Pennsylvania launched, LibrariesFeed. LibrariesFeed is a website dedicated to meet to the growing demand for food programs in the area.

The platform utilizes crowdfunding to connect public libraries with corporate giving networks and donors to help fight childhood hunger.

Every year 400,000 children in Pennsylvania struggle with food insecurity.

"We need to feed kids more than just over the summer,” said President of York Counties Library Robert Lambert.

“The summer food service program is a good program but you can't scale if you can only feed kids in the summertime and then after that the kids go back to the same condition. So I want libraries to play a very proactive role in addressing that issue.”

Anyone can donate by clicking here.