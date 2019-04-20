Many kids take pictures with the Easter bunny at local mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Easter is almost here and with it comes an annual tradition for many parents.

The annual tradition of bringing kids to meet the Easter bunny has not changed. Many kids took pictures with the bunny at the Capital City Mall. For some of the kids, it was their first time meeting the Easter bunny. One of the kids was egg-cited to take a picture with the bunny.

"I shopped around and I saw the Easter bunny, I took a picture with him." said 5-year-old Lillie. Lillie said finding eggs and taking pictures are her favorite things about Easter.

Today was the Easter bunny's last appearance at the Capital City Mall until next year.