Mild and unsettled in the week ahead

Upper level low pressure continues to slowly slide toward the Mid-Atlantic coast keeping unsettled weather around for Easter Sunday and into much of the week ahead.

EASTER SUNDAY: We’ll start off with a good mix of sun and clouds, but expect clouds to increase into the afternoon hours. More clouds will hold temperatures in the mid-60s. Keep plans as scheduled… but have an umbrella handy and be ready to step inside temporarily as scattered afternoon showers are possible. Most of the day we should be in good shape!

MIDWEEK: High pressure to the south and the departing low to our east should give us a bit of a break on Tuesday, mainly dry and warm. Our next system moves into the area midweek as low pressure moves across the Great Lakes and drops a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning… expect showers and possible thunderstorms overnight Tuesday, with scattered showers lingering into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are above seasonal levels, mild, reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. The cold front will bring slightly cooler air with highs on Wednesday only around 70 degrees.

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko