WEEKEND ALBUM: Horse at ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not something you see everyday. A hysterical photo taken by Missy Floyd in York County. It shows a guy on a horse at the ATM. It was taken at the Peoples' Bank in Brogue. Floyd was depositing a check and thought, "only in southern York County."

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like FOX43 to show off, send an email to weekendalbum@fox43.com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can, it just has to be local.