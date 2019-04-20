WEEKEND ALBUM: Horse at ATM

It's not something you see everyday.  A hysterical photo taken by Missy Floyd in York County. It shows a guy on a horse at the ATM. It was taken at the Peoples' Bank in Brogue. Floyd was depositing a check and thought, "only in southern York County."

