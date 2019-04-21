Bethesda Mission serves Easter meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Not everyone was able to spend the easter holiday with loved ones, but the Bethesda Mission planned something special so no one would go hungry.

The Mission prepared to serve at least 200 Easter meals. Many volunteers donated their time to make it happen. And like any other night, no one will ever walk out of their doors hungry.

"Sometimes this may be the only meal they will get," Charles Dennis, the House Supervisor, said. "A hot meal. It doesn't mean that, ya know, they're homeless or down on their luck. It's hard to make ends meet, and we serve a very good meal here at Bethesda. And we make them feel comfortable and at home so they come."

The Bethesda Mission is open 365 days a year. Anyone can walk in for a free meal, which is served daily at 4:30 in the evening.