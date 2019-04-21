× Crash kills three people in York County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, York – A crash involving two-vehicles left three people dead in York County, Saturday.

The crash happened before 5:30 p.m along the 7300 block of Lincoln Highway.

According to York County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle.

Two male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the vehicle traveling east was taken to York Hospital, where she died shortly upon arrival.

The victim’s names have not been released.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating.