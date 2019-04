× Fire crews battle electrical fire in York

York – Fire crews battled an early morning fire in York, Sunday.

The fire broke out after 8:00 a.m on the 400 block of South Pine Street.

According to the York City Fire Department, the fire was confined to a mattress and box spring. The department says the fire was electrical in nature and unintentional.

No injuries are reported.

The estimated damage is $2000.00.