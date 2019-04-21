LifePath Christian Ministries hosts annual Easter meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - Many people enjoyed a delicious food this Easter courtesy of the community and many volunteers.

LifePath Christian Ministries hosted their annual Easter meal, and served more than a hundred people. The day started with a devotional message in the chapel. LifePath will offer meals to those in need frequently, but today organizers say they wanted to take the opportunity to reconnect with the community on Easter.

"We serve this community and we serve them through meals," said CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries, Matthew Carey. "Having them come in on the day that Jesus Christ rose from the death, is really just an important day for us. We invite people to come in and partake. We want them to feel honored, loved and welcomed. So, today is just a great day of celebration for us," said Carey.

12 volunteers all worked together to make the meal possible. If you would like to help with their mission, visit http://www.lifepathyork.org.