Morning clouds give way to brighter afternoon skies!

LIMITED SHOWER THREAT: Tonight clouds hang overhead, with only a few showers possible. Morning lows hold around 50 degrees. A few areas could dip into the upper 40s. We begin the week overcast, howevr, clouds slowly give way to more sunshine, helping to warm temperatures to near 70 degrees. A burst of warmth heads our way Tuesday, as the next frontal system approaches. Most of the day is dry. A few late evening showers are possible, most of the showers hold off until the overnight period. Leftover clouds Wednesday slowly clear, so expect partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Highs are still quite nice in the lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine Thursday and another dry day. Afternoon readings continue above average in the lower 70s. Our first threat for showers in a few days is Friday. It doesn’t look like a washout, so there are plenty of dry hours too. Temperatures fall back to the upper 60s for afternoon highs.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: The ridge slowly builds in bringing a beautiful, dry weekend. Plenty of sunshine both days. Highs Saturday are in the upper 60s, but warmer air is expected Sunday, as temperatures soar to the 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist