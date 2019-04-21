Racers chase Easter bunny in go-karts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, Cumberland County - The Easter bunny did not hop around today.

While many people were out to search for hidden eggs, others were out to chase the Easter bunny in go-karts to get a lucky egg.

Many took the tracks for an egg-citing race at the Autoban Indoor Speedway. Jaycob Thornton, general manager at Autoban Indoor Speedway, said the race was a thrilling experience for everyone.

"For Easter is something different, not a lot of people haven't tried this yet and people do when they come for the first time. They're surprised how fast the karts go and how competitive it could be, especially when you have a group of your friends or your family out there. Who beats who, who has a faster lap time, so it's definitely a lot of fun," said Thornton.

The winner of the race got to take home the three race package valued at $50. Winners also got to pose with the Easter bunny before he hopped away.