Radio personality admitted to sexually abusing relative, police say

Longtime KMOX-AM radio personality Harry Hamm admitted to sexually abusing an underage relative when questioned by officers, police say.

Hamm, 77, of Chesterfield, is charged with possession of child pornography, incest, and second-degree statutory sodomy.

Court documents say Hamm had sexual intercourse with a relative younger than 17.

St. Ann police say the relative went to the police station on Thursday morning and reported the alleged sexual abuse. St. Ann police chief Aaron Jimenez says officers picked up Hamm at his Chesterfield home just a few hours later. During Hamm’s interview with police, Jimenez says Hamm confessed to the allegations.

Authorities say Hamm let them search his phone where they say they found approximately six pictures of girls who appear to be younger than 8 and were partially or entirely naked.

“What is really sickening though for us, is observing the child porn what was on his phone,” Jimenez said.

Police also executed a search warrant to enter Hamm’s Chesterfield apartment. Police were seen carrying out several large boxes and towing his vehicle Friday afternoon.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told News 4 he believes there may be other victims and is asking parents whose kids have been alone with him to come forward.

“If your child has been left alone or maybe they were at some type of event or something maybe even for a few minutes…left alone with the suspect then you can come forward,” said Jimenez.

Hamm is a long-time entertainment reporter and host on the AM radio station. His bio was removed from KMOX’s website.

KMOX released a statement on Hamm:

We have just learned of the troubling allegations against Harry Hamm. We take these matters very seriously and have placed him on immediate leave as we investigate. We do not have any further comment at this moment.

Hamm has worked with several nonprofits and even received the Children’s Champion Award from St. Louis Children Hospital in 2003, according to his LinkedIn account.

“That concerns me, so if he’s receiving an award like that then I’m sure you don’t get that award for not interacting with children,” Jiminez said.

Hamm’s neighbor Nancy Kilman described him as quiet and friendly and was shocked to see police officers carrying boxes of his belongings out of his apartment.

“To see that, it’s something you’re never going to forget,” Kilman said. “You hear about these things but they’re never close to you and when they are it’s like, that stuff really happens?”

Hamm’s daughter tells News4 this is very out of character for him and his first arrest.