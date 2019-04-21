× State Police investigates home burglary in Dauphin County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – State troopers responded to an active home burglary in Mifflin Township, Sunday morning.

The burglary happened after 6:00 a.m on the 6000 block of State Route 225 in Mifflin Township, Dauphin County.

Authorities say a male suspect broke into the home and stole several items before being confronted by the homeowner.

State Police say the suspect fired shots at the homeowner before fleeing the residence. Investigators believe the suspect fled south towards Berrysburg Borough.

No one was injured during the confrontation, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a male, about 5 feet to 6 or 8 inches tall, with an athletic build. The suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

State police are asking anyone with surveillance video to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens, 717-362-8700 with information.