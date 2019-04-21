× State Police: Man barricades himself with gun inside home in Adams County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Adams County – A 23-year-old man is in custody after a standoff with police in Franklin Township.

According to State Police, Tyler Hertz of Biglerville, strangled and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman on April 19th.

Investigators say as the woman fled the home with a baby to call 911, Hertz grabbed a shotgun.

According to police, Hertz returned to the home and barricaded himself inside of the house with a gun.

When authorities arrived at the scene Hertz refused to leave the home. After several hours the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene.

Police say Hertz finally surrendered to authorities after several hours.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1st.