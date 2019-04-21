× Superheroes march to prevent child abuse

Canyon County, ID — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and today hundreds are marching to protect Treasure Valley children.

In Canyon County, participants were encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero for today’s march. The crowd walked from the Caldwell Police Department to Justice Park and ended at the courthouse, where they planted a garden of blue pinwheels.

The pinwheels are the nationally recognized symbol for child abuse prevention.

After the March, all the kids were invited to take part in an Easter egg hunt.