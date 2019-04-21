× Update: Coroner’s Office IDs three people killed in York County crash

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, York -Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in York County Saturday evening.

The York County Coroner says the victims are 26-year-old Josue Granados of Annapolis Maryland, 72-year-old William Humlhanz Jr. of Pennsburg, and 18-year-old Mayra Torres of Jackson Township, York County. Torres was in Granados’s vehicle at the time of the crash and died later at York Hospital.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 blk of Lincoln Highway. According to the Coroner, Granados was driving East when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit Humlhanz’s car.

Northern York County Regional police are investigating.