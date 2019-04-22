× Aspers man facing charges after threatening to murder State Troopers, blow up barracks in Gettysburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– An Aspers man is facing charges after he threatened to murder multiple State Troopers and blow up the Gettysburg barracks.

Daniel Harhangi, 29, is facing terroristic threats, DUI, and threats to use weapons of mass destruction, among other related charges.

On April 19 around 3:30 a.m., police arrested Harhangi for driving under the influence in the 1600 block of Heidlersburg Road in Butler Township.

According to police, while Harhangi was in custody, he threatened to murder numerous State Troopers and their families.

Harhangi also threatened to blow up the State Police barracks in Gettysburg with a bomb.

Now, he is facing charges.