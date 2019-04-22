× Carlisle man accused of threatening to kill his ex-spouse

CARLISLE — A 48-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with harassment and terroristic threats after police say he threatened to kill his ex-spouse.

Bakhit Adam was charged Sunday night after an incident on the 500 block of N. Pitt Street, according to Carlisle Police. He is accused of approaching his ex-spouse on the sidewalk and getting into a verbal altercation, that culminated in his alleged death threat, police say.

The victim was not harmed, and retreated to their residence to call police. Adam was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges.