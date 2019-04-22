× Child’s report leads to drug charges for Wrightsville man

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County — A 45-year-old Wrightsville man is facing drug dealing and drug possession charges after a child’s report that he’d had a gun pointed at him led police to his home, police say.

Traci I. Minnich, of the 100 block of Gilbert Lane, was arrested last Thursday after Lower Windsor Township Police and members of York County Children & Youth Services showed up at his house to speak to him about a report they’d received from a child earlier that day, saying a man had pointed a gun at Minnich the night before. The child was scared and reported it to a staff member at Canadochly Elementary School, police say.

Upon arrival at the home, police suspected there were illegal narcotics activities being conducted there and applied for a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint. Police say they served the warrant to Minnich while he and his family were present.

A strong odor of marijuana was detected inside the home, police say, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia were found in Minnich’s bedroom. Police also recovered a large sealed plastic bag packed with suspected marijuana from a shelf in Minnich’s room, according to the criminal complaint, as well as suspected drug packaging materials and a scale.

Minnich allegedly admitted the suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were his, and advised that there were also pieces of drug paraphernalia in his vehicles, which he allowed police to search, the criminal complaint states.

Police took Minnich into custody and transported him to Central Booking.